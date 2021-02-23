Terrier Hockey Talk: Feb. 23, 2021

In the seventh edition of Terrier Hockey Talk, the Boston Hockey Blog examines the good and the bad from the men’s team’s overtime comeback against UConn last weekend, as well as the women’s success in The Battle of Comm Ave. With playoffs just around the corner, they also break down the formatting of this year’s postseason.

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/