Lights! Camera! Vanesa! Non-binary filmmaker Vanesa Stoynova chops it up with the boys on shooting their short film, Ernaline, in the COVID-19 era, learning to dress like Frog & Toad (but also disliking frogs & toads), how Grey’s Anatomy inspired a brief pre-med career, and more. Another classic episode in the “Armand & Carter Talk More Than the Guest” Collection.

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains strong language some may find explicit or offensive.