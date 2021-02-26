East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Feb. 26, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

Happy Friday! Today on East to West, we cover Boston University’s plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students with two or more medical conditions, possible housing deposit refunds, a proposal to establish a recreational cannabis dispensary on Newbury Street, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Mia Parker, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Rani Thompson

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Aaron Velasco, Emily Stevenson, Taylor Brokesh, Vanessa Bartlett, Kylee Nguyen, Nick Kolev, Sam Trottenberg, Molly Farrar

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 26, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

