In today’s episode of Is It OK if I Record?, hosts Jackson Machesky, Angela Yang and Sarah Readdean discuss the process of getting jobs and internships as young journalists and analyze how toxic competition among journalists has the potential to harm the industry.

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

Music: Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/