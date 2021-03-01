East to West: Mar. 1, 2021

It’s the first day of March! Today on East to West, we cover the state’s decision to halt vaccine distribution at universities, new MBTA construction on BU’s West Campus, activists calling for equitable redistricting in Massachusetts, and more.
FEATURING: Justin Tang, Veronica Thompson, Jackson Machesky
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Veronica Thompson, Ele Berger, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney, Jackson Machesky
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Tanisha Bhat, Samuele Petruccelli, Juncheng Quan, Kylee Nguyen, Daniel Kool
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Mar. 1, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.