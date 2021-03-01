East to West: Mar. 1, 2021

It’s the first day of March! Today on East to West, we cover the state’s decision to halt vaccine distribution at universities, new MBTA construction on BU’s West Campus, activists calling for equitable redistricting in Massachusetts, and more.

This episode originally aired Mar. 1, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.