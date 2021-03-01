East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Mar. 1, 2021

by Justin Tang

It’s the first day of March! Today on East to West, we cover the state’s decision to halt vaccine distribution at universities, new MBTA construction on BU’s West Campus, activists calling for equitable redistricting in Massachusetts, and more.

 

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Veronica Thompson, Jackson Machesky

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Veronica Thompson, Ele Berger, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney, Jackson Machesky

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Tanisha Bhat, Samuele Petruccelli, Juncheng Quan, Kylee Nguyen, Daniel Kool

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Mar. 1, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*