CGS Boston-London Program canceled for second time due to COVID-19

Dean of the College of General Studies Natalie McKnight announced the cancellation of the Boston-London Program for the CGS Class of 2024 in an email Monday, nearly a year after the suspension of the program for the previous class.

In addition to the six-week program, a consolation one-week London Experience program was also canceled. The London Experience was originally offered to last year’s CGS class after the pandemic initially caused the program to go remote.

Restrictions on traveling and social gathering contributed to the decision, McKnight wrote to students.

“I know this news is very disappointing,” she wrote, “and all of us at CGS and Global Programs share the disappointment with you.”

CGS freshmen take a gap semester during the Fall and begin taking classes on campus in the Spring. In the summer, around 600 freshmen travel to London to continue acquiring credits and take part in cultural excursions as well as day trips.

McKnight wrote that the Boston-New England Program would replace the London Program, with a remote option available, for the Class of 2024’s second semester.

Traditionally given to CGS freshmen who choose to remain in the United States, it follows the same structure of the London Program: starting in the Spring and continuing to the summer. Housing is available on campus, and students participate in outings to Salem, Rhode Island, Martha’s Vineyard and local museums.

Many freshmen said they expected the London Program would be canceled and were understanding of the situation, despite being disappointed with the outcome.

CGS freshman Maddie Apostolis said the London program played a part in her decision to enroll in CGS, and while the safety of students is a priority, the cancellation remains disheartening.

“I would not sacrifice my safety for this awesome, crazy adventure that I was promised but … it’s disappointing,” she said. “To have that taken away, it’s just like chipping away at what semblance of, not hope, but enthusiasm I have for this program.”

Thorbjorn Kaerskov, a freshman in CGS, said the decision was easier to accept because the program was likely to have been canceled, and students should have “mentally prepared” for it.

“I feel like it’s nothing that we can be disappointed about because in some way or another we kind of saw it coming,” he said.

BU spokesperson Colin Riley said the United Kingdom’s travel restrictions, quarantine and social distancing policies would limit many of the aspects that make the program what it is.

“My guess is that once all this breaks and we return to some new normal,” Riley said, “you’re going to see more opportunities for people to get a study abroad semester in or an experience of some sort.”

McKnight wrote she is working with Global Programs to determine if a shorter London experience can be offered in Summer 2022 for the Class of 2023 and 2024.

Although spending a semester in London would have been ideal, Kaerskov said there were still too many factors to consider, and that March was the appropriate time to make a decision.

“Despite all the progress, and the progress that will be made, I don’t think it was too early to call honestly,” Kaerskov said, “because they want to err on the side of caution.”

McKnight, along with members of Global Programs and other deans and faculty, will hold a Zoom Town Hall March 16 to address any questions about the change in program.











