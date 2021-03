Influencer and Lifestyle Blogger Emma Cohen joins the boys to dish about influencing her friends to adopt rabbits, learning to dress after wearing a uniform her whole life and the Allbirds Ugliness-Comfort ratio. Join us for some of the spiciest Hills to Die On Ever, a slandering of the Southwest United States, and much more. Follow Emma at EmmaCCohen on IG and YouTube!

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.