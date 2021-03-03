Welcome to Fair Admission!

College admissions aren’t fair. Could they ever be? Fair Admission is a nine-episode series hosted by Edward Sturm that explores equity in the college admissions process. From systemic racism to standardized testing to the way we make subjective decisions, who gets into college affects all of us—whether we like it or not. From the Daily Free Press.
Creator, Writer and Host: Edward Sturm
Producer and Editor: Justin Tang
Research Assistants: Sahika Aydinol, Leila Caplan, and Lily Kepner
Original Music: Izzy Amoruso
Graphic Design and Marketing: Alice Wang and Ally Migdol
Section Editor: Jackson Machesky