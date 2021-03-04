Fair Admission: Episode 2 – Diversity

What does diversity really mean? The battle over affirmative action happening in court and on college campuses across the country leads us to question the way that we talk about race and college admissions. Inclusion might be an important goal, but there is a lot more to justice than diversity. Featuring guests Raul Fernandez, Zoe Yao, Dan Golden, and Natasha Warikoo.

Creator, Writer and Host: Edward Sturm.

Producer and Editor: Justin Tang

Research Assistants: Sahika Aydinol, Leila Caplan, and Lily Kepner

Original Music: Izzy Amoruso

Graphic Design and Marketing: Alice Wang and Ally Migdol

Section Editor: Jackson Machesky