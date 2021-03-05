East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Mar. 5, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

Good luck with midterms! Today on East to West, we cover plans for BU’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony, developments in the South Campus break-ins, the cancellation of the CGS Boston-London Program, the renaming of Allston Park and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu, Mia Parker

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager, Veronica Thompson, Adam Lazowski

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emily Stevenson, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Madhri Yehiya, Madison Mercado, Taylor Brokesh, Olga Benacerraf, Anna Stjernquist

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Mar. 5, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communication, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

