StuGov gives updates on elections, events in brief meeting

Boston University Student Government announced updates on the forthcoming elections and a town hall in its shortest meeting of the year Monday night.

Senate Vice Chair and College of Arts and Sciences junior Shashi Shah updated StuGov on its first Senate Town Hall held in conjunction with the Student Election Commission which will be March 16.

“We’re opening the town hall up to the entire student body just to get feedback from as many students as possible and get started talking about ideas,” Shah said. “We want to focus on what the student body, the undergraduate student body, wants to see.”

The meeting continued to open forum, in which CAS StuGov Executive Vice President and sophomore Evan Teplensky discussed a meeting with Provost Jean Morrison regarding campus sexual assault and a linktree that has resources for students to contact their representatives and get involved.

“It seems really receptive,” Teplensky said, “so we’re hoping that if anyone wants to see any more demands from the town hall, we grew from five to 15 ideas, which would better the community for survivors, for allies, for just students.”

SEC Co-Chair Daniel Daponte, a junior in CAS, shared election updates on forthcoming virtual events.

In addition to the Senate Town Hall, the SEC is planning an E-Board Town Hall for March 17. Both events will be held on the platform Airmeet.

“It’ll start off with sort of a reverse Q&A with different senators,” Daponte said, “and then the nice thing about Airmeet is that every senator or college can have its own table where people can join in and then have a more sort of informal close discussion.”

Daponte also cited the SEC’s interest in getting more parties to sign up before the forthcoming deadline.

“We’re trying to have a larger field,” Daponte said, “just so student voices and interests are represented in next year’s Senate.”

At-large parties can sign up to run until March 12. The winners of the election will be announced through a hybrid ceremony March 26.

After Open Forum, the meeting concluded following a recent trend of short StuGov meetings this semester.

“This is probably the quickest meeting I have ever had in my four years here,” Senate Chair and Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences senior Vincent D’Amato said. “Have a great night, and I will see you all next week.”











