Redistributing Jawns with Isk Mah and Daniel Dreval

Isk Mah and Daniel Dreval, two of the most knowledgeable jawnz addicts around, stop in to tape one of the longest, most fashion heavy episodes in Clout Chasing’s storied history. Talking shit, posting fit. Just dudes hanging out, talking about the streetwear hype cycle, 2012 Swag, androgynous fashion, and up and coming brands & designers. Some serious knowledge darts for anyone who wants to get more into the fashion world; these lads delivered and they delivered bigly.

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.