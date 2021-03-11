Song Spotlight: ‘Sorry’ by Halsey

I take great pride in my Spotify playlists, but I’ve recently realized a lot of songs on my playlists are pretty depressing. I have a playlist of all the songs I’ve cried to, as well as a playlist of some of the most depressing songs I’ve ever heard in my life — and that’s only two of them.

“Sorry” by Halsey is on both of those playlists, and with good reason. This song pulls at every single one of my heartstrings. I’ve felt sadness, but I don’t want to ever feel heartbroken enough to relate to this song. To those of you who have, I applaud your strength.

Ashley Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, is a dynamic singer-songwriter, known for the popular song “Without Me” and featured in acclaimed songs such as “Closer” and “Eastside.” She’s always on pop radio, and I remember getting sick of “Closer” because of how much I heard it in 2016. Despite that, she has become an artist I greatly respect because of her unique voice, raw storytelling and constant persistence to stay true to herself.

I vividly remember Spotify first recommended “Sorry” to me after my playlist ended while I was on a train in Japan. I hoped the WiFi would be strong enough to save the song before Halsey even started singing. I’m an absolute sucker for a good piano ballad — possibly due to my classical piano background — and this one is a great example of how it should be done.

The piano is an instrument that adds something no other instrument can. I’m not sure how to describe it — maybe it’s a hint of nostalgia. The simple piano chords paired with Halsey’s beautiful voice are already a great combination. Add lyrics like, “sorry to my unknown lover” and “someone will love you, but someone isn’t me,” and I’m a sobbing wreck. The first time I heard the song, I put it on loop for a solid 15 minutes to appreciate what a great song it was.

I also highly recommend playing this song if you’re taking a late-night shower and you’re kind of in your feels but also not. From experience, I can tell you this song will bring those emotions flooding to the surface. We all need a good cry once in a while, and this song is a perfect tune to accompany you.

“Sorry” is a raw testament to the notion of feeling like you’re not good enough for anyone or anything. We’ve all experienced an inkling of that feeling before. Though this song is extremely sad, I hope it provides you with the closure you may need.