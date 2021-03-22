Boston University softball sweeps weekend series versus Stony Brook in return to Boston

In their first games at home in nearly two years, the Terriers took both games against American East preseason favorite, Stony Brook University, by scores of 6-3 and 3-0 Saturday afternoon. The wins improve BU’s record to 10-1 in the season, while also extending their win streak to nine games.

“I have a lot of respect for Stony Brook, I think they have a legitimate team,” head coach Ashley Waters said in a press conference Saturday. “They’re a really great team, so for us, it’s two great wins.”

In their return to action, the Terriers showed some rust with two errors to start the game. Although they did manage to escape both innings unscathed, it was clear the team was still adjusting to the new infield.

“For us going forward, we just have to find our comfort on the field with each other,” Waters said.

While they were still getting adjusted to the field, the bats stayed hot for the Terriers. After Stony Brook opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning, BU quickly responded with four runs of their own backed by a two-out, two-RBI single from senior outfielder Jen Horita. Freshman outfielder Kayla Roncin then hit a double to left field, scoring Horita, and making the score 3-1. After a wild pitch, Roncin scored as well, upping the lead to three.

“It’s been a team effort this entire year,” Horita said in a press conference Saturday. “Being able to come up and really get the game going is just a great feeling.”

Stony Brook tried to chip away at BU’s lead by scoring in the fifth inning, however, the Terriers responded quickly with runs of their own thanks to hits from freshman outfielder Lauren Keleher and junior outfielders Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and Emily Gant, which loaded the bases for junior infielder Nicole Amodio, who drew an RBI walk.

“For us, you always have to answer,” Waters said. “If someone takes momentum from you, you have to take it back.”

Even after Stony Brook scored again in the sixth inning, the Terriers continued to respond with runs of their own. This time, it started with sophomore catcher Audrey Sellers getting hit by a pitch. Sellers would then steal second base and score on sophomore infielder Caitlin Coker’s single to left field.

The Terriers sealed a 6-3 victory and returned for game two of the double-header.

“A lot of different people were stepping up at different times,” Waters said.

In the second game, the Terriers wasted no time getting the scoring started. Coker led off with a triple to left-center and would later score on a wild pitch. Followed by a walk, a hit by pitch and two errors, BU jumped to a 3-0 lead on the Seawolves.

The bats would remain quiet for the rest of the game thanks to stellar pitching from Stony Brook’s senior Dawn Bodrug and BU’s sophomore Allison Boaz. This was until the top of the seventh, when Stony Brook’s junior infielder Lindsey Osmer doubled to left-center field in hopes of sparking a comeback for her team. After Boaz walked two more batters to load the bases, she struck out back-to-back batters to win the game and seal the series sweep for the Terriers.

“I’m really proud of her, she’s come on really strong,” Waters said of Boaz. “She’s working every single day to get better, and obviously you can see the results.”

Moving forward, Waters said the team still has room to improve heading into a game against Boston College, followed by the beginning of Patriot League play.

“I always say the best is yet to come and I genuinely believe that,” Waters said. “It’s a really good start, but I have to be honest, we’re still learning, we’re still growing.”