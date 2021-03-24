Cleansing our Auras with Raveena Aurora

Rising star & NPR Tiny Desk veteran Raveena Aurora sits down with the boys over Zoom to spread love & positive vibes, dude. She talks meshing her Indian & Western influences, being her own creative director, not hating on ANYONE’S style (we tried really hard to get her to hate on some shit but she’s just to posi) and understanding LA style. She’s one of the sweetest people we’ve ever spoken to, and a very intelligent person who takes her work & her art seriously. Stream Moonstone bitch!

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.