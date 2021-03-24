Philosophical Soup: Reality in astrology

You’ve probably heard something along the lines of: “Uh, of course, you ordered a black coffee, you’re such a Virgo” or “Wow they’re such a Capricorn, they’re so ambitious!”

Or, maybe you haven’t. Maybe I’m just writing this because I’m such a Cancer-Leo cusp baby — you never know.

These are just a few perspectives based on an astrological interpretation of what it means to be born at certain times in September or January.

Astrology is just another way of determining what it means to be alive.

The study of the stars as a way to predict the future is not simply a modern phenomenon, but rather one that dates back to the ancient Egyptians. They used the stars and constellations to predict the flooding of the Nile River and determine the ideal planting seasons.

The modern zodiac developed from Ancient Greece, with their gods and mythological figures serving as the constellations for each sign. Ares, the Greek god of war, is a clear example of the Greek influence on astrology — one of the signs is called Aries.

The twelve zodiac signs are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, each with their own supposed attributes and characteristics.

Astrology has fallen in and out of favor over time. With the adoption of Christianity across the Roman Empire, the panhellenic religions fell out of favor. Astrology was relegated to heresy and going against the word of God.

During the ensuing thousand years, it fluctuated in popularity with different rulers and societies.

Over the last several hundred years, astrology has come back into form with the secularization of society. Though always relatively prominent, this study has gained popularity recently, especially amongst my generation.

Often, people who believe in astrology are not involved in organized religion. And, belief in astrology in the LGBTQ+ community and among those who identify as female is perceived to be stronger than outside these groups.

Compared to organized religion, astrology is a much more spiritual interpretation of what it means to exist and less rigid than a set of values that come with worshipping a higher being.

Astrology is not all or nothing. With religion, you have to believe God exists and follow many of the other tenets to be a member of the community — such as with Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

While astrology is a much more descriptive interpretation of what forces govern your life and a prediction of your future, it does not create a set of values that you must follow. Organized religion is much more prescriptive because you have to follow a certain set of values, and if you fall even a little out of line, you will be damned to a “hell.”

Ultimately, the difference between astrology and organized religion appears to be a fatalistic one — it comes down to whether or not your life is predetermined the moment you are born. Astrology argues certain character traits that align with your birth chart determine how you perceive and interact with the world, whereas organized religion allows for at least a small amount of free will.

But astrology charts your characteristics just as religion charts your life — in a sense, then, maybe both are fatalistic interpretations of what it means to be alive.

Perhaps that’s why so much of the discourse is about whether astrology is real or based on science — could it actually predict your future or personality?

For me, astrology and astronomy can exist simultaneously. I believe the Earth revolves around the sun and I also believe astrology is a valid way of interpreting the universe. It doesn’t matter whether astrology is real or not, because it is a useful way for people to shape their realities.

Regardless of your beliefs, astrology is certainly part of the mainstream culture. Vogue even published an article on its astrological predictions for 2021. It’s a part of our lives whether we believe in it or not, and we should respect people who choose to embrace it.

It shouldn’t matter if your God or gods are real — only that they provide meaning to you in this chaotic world.









