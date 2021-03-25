Fair Admission: Episode 5 – International

U.S. colleges and universities recruit the global elite, but they often ignore foreign-origin students already in the country. Undocumented students, first-generation Americans, and international applicants all face unique challenges on the path to college. What stands in their way? Additional reporting by Sahika Aydinol and featuring guests Christina Gomez, Daniel Golden and others.

