East to West: Mar. 26, 2021

New chairs on BU Beach!! Today on East to West, we cover Boston University’s response to last week’s shootings in Atlanta, the creation of community spaces around campus, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh being confirmed as Secretary of Labor and more!

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney, Anjeli Smith, Veronica Thompson, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Nathan Lederman, Vanessa Bartlett, Molly Farrar, Emily Stevenson, Isabella Abraham, Chloe Liu, Madison Mercado

This episode originally aired Mar. 26, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.