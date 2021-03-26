Song Spotlight: ‘Crazier Things’ by Chelsea Cutler

As a music lover, I love when a song is sonically cohesive and pleasing. As a writer, I love when a song has lyrics that flow seamlessly and tell a story in a new way. “Crazier Things” does both of these things, which is one of the reasons why it’s one of my favorite songs of all time.

Born and raised in Westport, Connecticut, Cutler got her start by uploading music to SoundCloud. She enrolled at Amherst College and played soccer there, but eventually left to pursue music full time. She frequently collaborates with Jeremy Zucker, their most popular duet being “you were

good to me,” which has been streamed more than 287,000,000 times on Spotify. “Your Shirt” is one out of many of her solo projects that showcase her unique voice and strong songwriting skills.

“Crazier Things” is an ode to a romantic partner who isn’t in your life anymore. It is a common theme throughout many songs in the industry today, but Cutler does it in a way that is incredibly simple and stunning. The details within the lyrics are so specific, yet I somehow feel her pain even if I can’t necessarily relate. This is one of the very few songs where every single lyric is perfect, but the “first time that you told me you thought that you loved me, that bar in the city, I thought you were drunk, but I knew deep down that you meant it” is a highlight. The story that Cutler paints is so incredibly beautiful and heartbreaking.

While the songwriting is impeccable, Cutler’s unique voice only adds to the perfection of this song. She has a tone that pierces right through your heart. It’s so incredibly expressive. You can have amazing lyrics, but it won’t be fully effective unless the voice singing those words fits.

And in this song, the combination is perfect. I rarely use that word to describe a song, but “Crazier Things” is absolutely perfect.

I love this song so much that it’s inspired a couple of my writing pieces. Seriously. I’m currently writing a whole short story based on the song’s content. In a twisted way, I’m almost glad that I don’t relate to this song, because this heartbreak is something that I don’t ever want to live through. I already feel heartbroken listening to Cutler’s crooning voice, reminiscing over what once was, but if you want your heart to break even more, I suggest listening to the live acoustic version on YouTube.

If you choose to give this song a listen, I hope that you think it’s as brilliant as I think it is. It’s songs like these that make me happy and grateful to have music.