Living alone diaries

It’s nearing the end of March and I’m one month into my journey of learning to live alone. I have only lived alone once before this semester, in a New York City apartment for two and a half weeks, so I’m not sure that really counts. My time in New York was spent working, not doing school work, and it was only for a short amount of time.

This time, it is just me in my apartment. I am doing most of my classes online from home, only venturing out every Monday to my three-hour, in-person class. It feels like a second home to me — a home away from home, if you will.

I have a cute carpet in the “living room,” a television to watch all the best romantic comedies and a plant named Pablo. I love having a kitchen to cook in, although sometimes I am too tired after a day of Zooming to make a meal and clean up after.

Still, I love the cute kitchen and the assortment of teas I have in stock. Although I like the taste of coffee, I don’t want to get addicted to it, so I’ll drink a latte every two weeks. I am a tea girl all the way, as you’d be able to tell upon walking into my kitchen.

Tea brings me warmth and comfort. I always end my night with a cup of ginger lemon tea or peppermint tea. I’m not going to lie, living alone is a huge adjustment, especially when you’re used to being with a roommate 24/7. It was really hard for the first few weeks and is still sometimes a little challenging.

I am 100% an extrovert. I love being around people. I’m happiest when I’m surrounded by friends and family, so this semester has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

For the first two weeks, I isolated myself from everyone and everything because I wasn’t sure how to live alone. I didn’t remember what it meant to be on my own. But I soon realized that living alone means whatever I want it to mean.

I had been looking at it all wrong. This isn’t the time to isolate myself because it is a change, this is the time to nurture friendships and become the best version of myself. Now that the sun is finally out, I feel more grounded and connected to the world — although I have absolutely no clothes for warm weather in Boston right now.

Every morning, I look out my window and take a deep breath. Lately, I’ve been trying to develop a routine. Keyword: trying. I’ve been waking up at 8 a.m. and going to sleep around 11:30 p.m. My sleep schedule has been off since I came to Boston University at the beginning of this semester, but I’m slowly getting it back on track.

Every morning, I make my green tea and sit at my table as I scroll through Instagram or call my friends and family. I noticed that I am on my phone way more than I was last semester, and I am not sure why. I am trying to change that. Rather than reaching for my phone to scroll through Instagram or TikTok in the morning, I try to meditate and stretch before going on an electronic device.

I suspect going on my phone immediately in the morning makes it harder to get out of bed and motivate myself for the day. That’s my goal for this semester. I go through periods where I meditate and stretch religiously every morning, but I never stick to it. I want to make it a part of my morning routine every day and continue it even when I’m home.

It’s been a journey, learning what it means to live alone and to truly being OK alone. I think I’ve finally reached a point where I’m doing OK. I’m actually doing well. I’ve learned to appreciate the time I have with myself, whether it be listening to music, doing work or just watching a movie and drinking tea.

Those moments have helped me reach clarity in all aspects of my life, and I can finally see clearly. I’ve had lots of time to self-reflect, and I know myself better than I ever did. Now it’s up to me to become the best version of myself and embrace just being.