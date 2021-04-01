We’re a Sports Podcast Now with George Abunaw and Matt Singer

George Abunaw and Matt Singer, two sports journalists focusing on American soccer, join the boys to talk drip in the Footballing World, interviewing the players who represent the US on the world stage. and the looming golden generation of American soccer players. Matt and Armand also squash beef following a 2019 incident in which Matt totally owned Armie by slamming him into the wall in an indoor IM soccer game. That’s what the beautiful game is all about baybee.

Click here to stream this episode of “Clout Chasing” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.”