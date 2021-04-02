East to West: Apr. 2, 2021

BU students find their matches! Today on East to West, we cover the rally protesting anti-Asian hate that occurred on Saturday in Nubian Square, the School of Hospitality Administration’s announcement of a new concentration in Restaurant Management and Experiences, Massachusetts State lawmakers calling for changes in the definition of “hate crime” and more!

