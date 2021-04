On the first in-person recording in the podcast’s two season history, “Is It OK If I Record” discusses how journalists have used social media to their advantage and the dangers that social media poses for maintaining objectivity as a journalist.

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

Music: Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/