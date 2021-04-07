Go For a F—in’ Walk with Amir Williams

Amir Williams joins the boys for a good old fashioned vibe sesh — We’re talking how to embark on a style evolution, summer dressings tips, sneaker collections, frying your partner’s outfit and New York City slang. Amir also talks up fellow CC extended universe homie Nessa Foxe and her big Gasolina sweaters, and the challenges of being too matchy-matchy when you dye your dome bright orange. Listen in folks!

Click here to stream this episode of “Clout Chasing” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Disclaimer: “Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.