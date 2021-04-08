Fair Admission: Episode 7 – Competition

College sports and ROTC programs are uniquely competitive and often discussed staples of the college admissions process. When these pathways to college go too far, however, they have the potential to cause real harm. Featuring guests Sarah Finlay, Lucas Scharankov, Avery Webb, and Kayla Spellenberg.

Click here to stream this episode of “Fair Admission” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

Creator, writer and host: Edward Sturm

Producer and Editor: Justin Tang

Research Assistants: Sahika Aydinol, Leila Caplan, and Lily Kepner

Original Music: Izzy Amoruso

Graphic Design and Marketing: Alice Wang and Ally Migdol

Section Editor: Jackson Machesky