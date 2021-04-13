Terrier Hockey Talk: Apr. 13, 2021

This week on “Terrier Hockey Talk,” the Boston Hockey Blog discusses UMass Amherst’s national championship win and what it means for Hockey East as a league. On the Terrier side of things, with transfer news recently being released, BHB covers the future of Boston University’s program and what the team may look like next season.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

