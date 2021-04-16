East to West: Apr. 16, 2021

Happy (early) Patriots’ Day! Today on East to West, we cover BU requiring all students in the upcoming fall semester to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, prospective students being able to get virtual tours of the university via the visitTOUR app, local nonprofits in Boston attempting to tackle food insecurity in the area and more!

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Veronica Thompson, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez,Tanisha Bhat, Olga Benacerraf, Emily Stevenson, Samuele Petruccelli, Sam Trottenberg, Joel Lau,

