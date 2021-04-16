East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Apr. 16, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

Happy (early) Patriots’ Day! Today on East to West, we cover BU requiring all students in the upcoming fall semester to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, prospective students being able to get virtual tours of the university via the visitTOUR app, local nonprofits in Boston attempting to tackle food insecurity in the area and more!

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Veronica Thompson, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez,Tanisha Bhat, Olga Benacerraf, Emily Stevenson, Samuele Petruccelli, Sam Trottenberg, Joel Lau, 

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

This episode originally aired Apr. 16, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying political science in the College of Arts and Sciences and journalism in the College of Communication and the podcast editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger" and co-host of "Is It OK If I Record?" and "East to West."

