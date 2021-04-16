My perfect sick day

Sick days are finally here. It’s springtime in Boston and the weather is changing. The hot summer days remind us of what is to come, but not every day is summer just yet. A hot summer day is usually followed by a cooler, rainy Boston day that brings about the dreaded sick season.
Because of COVID-19, I forgot that it is still possible to get a cold. During any normal year, I would have been fighting off multiple illnesses at this point in the semester — a result of school burnout and the changing seasons.
While I got a seasonal cold this year, it hit me differently. My body is run down and tired after a long semester with only a couple of Wellness Days to recharge, so this cold felt like a slap in the face. It just feels rude to be stuck with a cold toward — hopefully — the end of this pandemic.
It is the hardest thing in the world for me to just cancel everything and sit in bed all day. I get antsy and feel the FOMO — fear of missing out — fairly quickly. But I forced myself to slow down and cancel everything.
As a college student, however, it is almost impossible to just cancel all of your commitments and activities, especially during the middle of the week. I still went to class and finished up some assignments during my sick day, but only the ones I had to do. Other than that, I dedicated the rest of the day to getting better. Here are some of my tips for the ultimate sick day.
- Get as much sleep as possible. I know I sound like your mother, but this is truly your way out of sickness. Shut your eyes for a few minutes whenever possible. Our burnout bodies are crying for some sleep, and a cold will only go away after you rest.
- Turn on a cheesy movie. On my sick day, I kept dozing in and out of the new Netflix movie “Yes Day.” So far, it’s as cheesy as it gets, but the kids in the movie are as cute as can be. They are making me smile, which is all I can ask for on a sick day.
- Get off your phone. It’s obviously important to keep friends and family updated so people don’t think you fell off the face of the Earth, but other than that, put the phone down. All of the TikTok dances, Snapchats and Instagram DMs can wait. Spend that precious time on a nap instead.
- Drink. Drink. Drink. I am sounding like your mother again, but this is an important message. Liquids are the most important vital thing to stay on top of when you are sick. We don’t have time to waste here. Liquids will bring you back to life.
- Lastly, treat yourself. Do something nice for yourself, whatever that may be. Order a nice bowl of soup and get it delivered to your dorm or go out for a little walk to get a cup of tea. Even if it will only make you feel better for 10 minutes, do it. A good 10 minutes is worth it.