My perfect sick day

Sick days are finally here. It’s springtime in Boston and the weather is changing. The hot summer days remind us of what is to come, but not every day is summer just yet. A hot summer day is usually followed by a cooler, rainy Boston day that brings about the dreaded sick season.

Because of COVID-19, I forgot that it is still possible to get a cold. During any normal year, I would have been fighting off multiple illnesses at this point in the semester — a result of school burnout and the changing seasons.

While I got a seasonal cold this year, it hit me differently. My body is run down and tired after a long semester with only a couple of Wellness Days to recharge, so this cold felt like a slap in the face. It just feels rude to be stuck with a cold toward — hopefully — the end of this pandemic.

It is the hardest thing in the world for me to just cancel everything and sit in bed all day. I get antsy and feel the FOMO — fear of missing out — fairly quickly. But I forced myself to slow down and cancel everything.

As a college student, however, it is almost impossible to just cancel all of your commitments and activities, especially during the middle of the week. I still went to class and finished up some assignments during my sick day, but only the ones I had to do. Other than that, I dedicated the rest of the day to getting better. Here are some of my tips for the ultimate sick day.