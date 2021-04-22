Fair Admission: Episode 9 – What’s Next?

In the final episode of Fair Admission, we ask: what’s next for college admissions? With a full view of the inequities on the path to college, it’s time to hear the answers of experts as they weigh in on what reforms can lead us toward truly fair admission. Featuring guests Daniel Golden, Jay Rosner, Natasha Warikoo, and Raul Fernandez.

Click here to stream this episode of “Fair Admission” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your streaming platform of your choice.

Creator, writer and host: Edward Sturm

Producer and Editor: Justin Tang

Research Assistants: Sahika Aydinol, Leila Caplan, and Lily Kepner

Original Music: Izzy Amoruso

Graphic Design and Marketing: Alice Wang and Ally Migdol

Section Editor: Jackson Machesky