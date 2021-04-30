East to West: Apr. 30, 2021

Season 5 Finale! Today on East to West, we cover landlords charging student tenants illegal fees, Boston University’s reaction to the result of the Derek Chauvin trial, a demonstration against police brutality at Doherty Playground and more!

Click here to stream this episode of "East to West" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Sonja Chen, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Anjeli Smith, Veronica Thompson, Nellie Maloney

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Daniel Kool, Samuele Petruccelli, Greye Dunn, Aaron Velasco, Taylor Brokesh, Tanisha Bhat

This episode originally aired Apr. 30, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.