Terrier Hockey Talk: May 14, 2021

On today’s episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk,” the BU Hockey Blog discusses recent national hockey news, including New York Rangers player Artemi Panarin’s injury, as well as BU hockey updates including former assistant coach Tara Watchorn’s transfer to Stonehill College.

