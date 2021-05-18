Terrier Hockey Talk: May 18, 2021

This week on Terrier Hockey Talk, the Boston Hockey Blog is joined by BU Women’s Ice Hockey blueliner Julia Shaunessy to discuss her career. Shaunessy talks adjusting to pandemic-era hockey as a freshman, building relationships with team members and coaches, her favorite moments from the season, and goals for the future.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/