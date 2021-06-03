Terrier Hockey Talk: June 3, 2021

This week, Terrier Hockey Talk closes out its 2020-21 campaign. The Boston Hockey Blog discusses BU hockey players who made the IIHF Team USA roster, updates on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the journalistic choices of the Toronto Star.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/