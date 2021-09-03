East to West: Sept. 3, 2021

Welcome back! Today on East to West, we cover BU’s Class of 2025’s matriculation ceremony, trans and nonbinary students’ struggles with the university’s health services and policies, a virtual panel on women’s issues for mayoral candidates, and more!

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Jackson Machesky, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Aaron Velasco, Emily Stevenson, Anna Vidergar, Alexandra Dowd

This episode originally aired Sept 3, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.