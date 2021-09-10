East to West: Sept. 10, 2021

Content warning: this episode contains discussion of sexual assault.
Cloudy days! Today on East to West, we cover sexual harassment accusations against a CFA professor, discuss the current standings of Boston’s mayoral race, and remember recent BU graduate Kendall Castañeda.
Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Jackson Machesky
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Jackson Machesky
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez, Madhri Yehiya, Tanisha Bhat, Madison Mercado, Olga Benacerraf
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Sept. 10, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.