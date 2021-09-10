East to West: Sept. 10, 2021

Content warning: this episode contains discussion of sexual assault.

Cloudy days! Today on East to West, we cover sexual harassment accusations against a CFA professor, discuss the current standings of Boston’s mayoral race, and remember recent BU graduate Kendall Castañeda.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Jackson Machesky

WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Jackson Machesky

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez, Madhri Yehiya, Tanisha Bhat, Madison Mercado, Olga Benacerraf

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

