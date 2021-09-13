Women’s soccer gets back on track with 2-1 win over New Hampshire

The Boston University women’s soccer team defeated the University of New Hampshire 2-1 Sunday afternoon. The team’s record improved to 3-4-1 after a rough stretch of games to start the season, giving them a much-needed boost of confidence.

The Terriers have now won two out of their last three games while also earning their first win at Nickerson Field this season, improving to 1-2-1 at home. Senior forward Jenna Oldham said the victory meant a lot after last Thursday’s tough loss against Providence College.

“It was really important,” Oldham said postgame. “We kind of needed this win going into conference play next week, so I think it was great to get a collective team win and just leave it all out there.”

Oldham played exceptionally well, scoring two goals in the game to lock down the win over the Wildcats (2-4-1). Typically an assist-maker, Oldham saw two of her three shots on goal reach the back of the net, her first and second goals of the season.

The first goal came just before the 30th minute off an assist from junior midfielder Julianna Stureman, while the second was scored off a penalty in the 59th minute. It marks the first successful penalty kick for BU since the 2018 Patriot League semifinals.

Oldham now has three career goals at BU to pair with her nine total assists, but she was more satisfied with the team’s performance than anything else.

“I was excited for myself, but excited for the team, more importantly,” Oldham said. “I think it took all 31 of us. Every single person on the bench, every single person on the team, so it was a collective team win.”

BU’s resilience was tested in the second half when UNH converted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute to threaten the lead. But the Terriers remained solid on defense to stay in control of the game and prevented the Wildcats from scoring again.

Things are looking up for the Terriers, who started the season 1-3-1. The team has scored first in each of its last three games and now has two home games before hitting the road again. Oldham said it’s important for the team to build confidence at home.

“It’s just protecting our home turf,” Oldham said. “Everyone has pride in that. We have team pride in not losing on our home field, so I think every time we just come out here, we leave it all out there.”

BU women’s soccer hopes to extend its winning streak to two next weekend as the team takes on Lafayette University at Nickerson Field Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.