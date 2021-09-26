Unpacking the Desire for Prestige | Is It OK If I Record?

This week, Sarah and Angela introspect on why it’s so tempting for journalists to chase after prestige, as well as why society seems to place so much value on big names. What counts as humble-bragging, and is it intentional? Why does the journalism community list their entire resume in their Twitter bios? Do journalists put their careers on a pedestal? Join us on a deep dive into these topics and more.

