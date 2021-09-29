Movies for every mood

We all have those days where all we want is a bucket of popcorn and a movie. Believe me, I have those days more often than not. The problem I run into is picking a movie for my mood.

Of course, everyone is going to feel differently when they make their movie choice of the night. The one dilemma I know we all have in common is picking a movie to match our mood.

When I am sad, I am most definitely not going to watch an action movie. But sometimes it might feel easier to just watch that action movie when in reality a sappy romantic movie or a comedy would better lighten your mood.

Often, we end up settling for any movie because it’s easier to pick a random one than to search for the movie that matches our current mood.

I am here for the sole purpose of offering you tips and tricks on how to pick a movie and which movies are perfect for your many moods.

For the person who is feeling sad

We all feel our feelings sometimes and require a movie to get all of our sadness out. These are a couple of options to assist with getting the tears rolling and out of there.

“The Notebook”

“Les Mis é rables”

“Titanic”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

For the person who is feeling happy

These are some of my favorite movies. “Mamma Mia!” is my go-to movie when I am feeling cheery and want to watch a movie filled with adventure, happiness and special moments, but some other suggestions are listed as well.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

“Letters To Juliet”

For the person who is feeling excited

These movies will keep you on your toes, make you laugh and keep that feeling of wondering what’s next. I highly recommend “Charlie’s Angels” for a night with old friends — the movie I would watch with my friends in fourth grade at sleepovers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Can You Keep a Secret?”

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“The Sweetest Thing”

For the person who is feeling angry

Let go of angry feelings with these cute and happy movies. Laugh a little and let your worries slip your mind as you become immersed in these light-hearted movies.

All the Disney princess movies

“Legally Blonde”

“Wild Child”

For the person who is feeling bored

Come on, let’s cure your boredom. Boredom is only a thing if you let it be. Watch these movies and focus your mind on the characters.

“The Hunger Games”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Life As We Know It”

For the person who is feeling isolated

Everyone feels isolated at one point. When I lived alone last semester, I watched lots of movies to make me feel more connected. Movies are super helpful in the evenings when everyone is doing their own thing.

“The Breakfast Club”

“Sixteen Candles”

“Chasing Liberty”

For the person who is feeling overwhelmed

Focus on a movie for an hour and a half to recharge your brain. Sometimes the best way to destress is to take a pause and focus on self-care. These movies may help with that.

“The Lorax”

“10 Things I Hate About You”

“Twilight”

For the person who is missing their family

When I miss my family, which I do a lot, I watch movies that remind me of them. Watching movies that make you feel happy or remind you of family movie night is the way to go.

“Blended”

“Jumanji” (1995)

“Finding Nemo”

For the person who is a hopeless romantic

Hi, that would be me, the hopeless romantic I am referring to. Don’t be shy. I am sure many of you are suckers for a love story like I am. These are my current favorites.

“The Last Letter To Your Lover”

“Dear John”

“The Longest Ride”

These are the first movies that popped into my head when I thought about these moods, so I wanted to pass along my thoughts to all of you. Take it or leave it. But I hope these movie choices inspire you for your next movie night.