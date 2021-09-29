Movies for every mood

We all have those days where all we want is a bucket of popcorn and a movie. Believe me, I have those days more often than not. The problem I run into is picking a movie for my mood.
Of course, everyone is going to feel differently when they make their movie choice of the night. The one dilemma I know we all have in common is picking a movie to match our mood.
When I am sad, I am most definitely not going to watch an action movie. But sometimes it might feel easier to just watch that action movie when in reality a sappy romantic movie or a comedy would better lighten your mood.
Often, we end up settling for any movie because it’s easier to pick a random one than to search for the movie that matches our current mood.
I am here for the sole purpose of offering you tips and tricks on how to pick a movie and which movies are perfect for your many moods.
For the person who is feeling sad
We all feel our feelings sometimes and require a movie to get all of our sadness out. These are a couple of options to assist with getting the tears rolling and out of there.
- “The Notebook”
- “Les Misérables”
- “Titanic”
- “The Fault in Our Stars”
For the person who is feeling happy
These are some of my favorite movies. “Mamma Mia!” is my go-to movie when I am feeling cheery and want to watch a movie filled with adventure, happiness and special moments, but some other suggestions are listed as well.
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”
- “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”
- “Letters To Juliet”
For the person who is feeling excited
These movies will keep you on your toes, make you laugh and keep that feeling of wondering what’s next. I highly recommend “Charlie’s Angels” for a night with old friends — the movie I would watch with my friends in fourth grade at sleepovers.
- “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- “Can You Keep a Secret?”
- “Charlie’s Angels” (2000)
- “The Sweetest Thing”
For the person who is feeling angry
Let go of angry feelings with these cute and happy movies. Laugh a little and let your worries slip your mind as you become immersed in these light-hearted movies.
- All the Disney princess movies
- “Legally Blonde”
- “Wild Child”
For the person who is feeling bored
Come on, let’s cure your boredom. Boredom is only a thing if you let it be. Watch these movies and focus your mind on the characters.
- “The Hunger Games”
- “Avengers: Infinity War”
- “Life As We Know It”
For the person who is feeling isolated
Everyone feels isolated at one point. When I lived alone last semester, I watched lots of movies to make me feel more connected. Movies are super helpful in the evenings when everyone is doing their own thing.
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “Sixteen Candles”
- “Chasing Liberty”
For the person who is feeling overwhelmed
Focus on a movie for an hour and a half to recharge your brain. Sometimes the best way to destress is to take a pause and focus on self-care. These movies may help with that.
- “The Lorax”
- “10 Things I Hate About You”
- “Twilight”
For the person who is missing their family
When I miss my family, which I do a lot, I watch movies that remind me of them. Watching movies that make you feel happy or remind you of family movie night is the way to go.
- “Blended”
- “Jumanji” (1995)
- “Finding Nemo”
For the person who is a hopeless romantic
Hi, that would be me, the hopeless romantic I am referring to. Don’t be shy. I am sure many of you are suckers for a love story like I am. These are my current favorites.
- “The Last Letter To Your Lover”
- “Dear John”
- “The Longest Ride”
These are the first movies that popped into my head when I thought about these moods, so I wanted to pass along my thoughts to all of you. Take it or leave it. But I hope these movie choices inspire you for your next movie night.