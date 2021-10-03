Offense falls flat as men’s soccer drops third straight game

Boston University men’s soccer lost 3-0 to Loyola Maryland University on Saturday, making it three losses in a row for the team, all of which came with no goals scored.

“We deserved to lose,” BU head coach Kevin Nylen said postgame.

The Terriers (1-7-1, 1-3 Patriot League) failed to get anything going offensively, while the Greyhounds (4-3-2, 2-1 PL) capitalized on several defensive mistakes from the Terriers to score three goals and record 13 total shots to BU’s six.

The game opened with not much happening on either side until Loyola got the ball into BU’s territory around the 17-minute mark. After several passes from the Greyhounds, a cross pass from grad student midfielder Justin Ingram led to an easy tap-in goal for senior forward Kelan Swales to make it 1-0 Loyola.

A few minutes later, the Terriers responded with a chance of their own. After a deep pass down the left side, freshman midfielder Brian Hernandez had a shot go just inches wide of the goalpost. BU didn’t get much going after that, as Loyola continued to dominate the time of possession with their physicality around the ball.

“They’re tougher than us,” Nylen said. “They’ll take a foul, they’ll foul you. We complain about fouls, they’re stronger, they’re tougher. They have a winning mentality.”

The physical play was highlighted by two yellow cards against Loyola, which seemed to inspire the Greyhounds while also diminishing the Terriers’ ability to play sound, fundamental soccer. BU couldn’t set up anything offensively until the final minute of the first half, where a header from grad student midfielder Peter Kargbo went just wide.

“The biggest, brightest spot was Peter Kargbo,” Nylen said. “[He] came off the bench and had as good of a performance as anybody on our team. That was the brightest moment of today.”

The Greyhounds continued their physicality in the second half, committing five fouls in the first fifteen minutes. After a costly foul by the Terriers in their third of the field, Loyola set up its offense, leading to the second goal of the game. This time it was freshman defender Jake Mayer from 15 yards out, hitting it off the post and in.

Frustration then began to boil for the Terriers, as after the goal they went on to commit three fouls, including a yellow card on senior left back Gianluca Arlotti. Arlotti would also record the first, and only, shot on goal for the Terriers soon after in the 83rd minute, although a nice save from grad student goalkeeper Chase Vosvick kept BU scoreless.

Four minutes later, the Terriers would turn the ball over right in front of their own net, allowing Loyola to score the third and final goal of the game. Loyola’s Ingram—who recorded an assist on the first goal—was the beneficiary of this one, as BU junior goalkeeper Francesco Montali had no chance to make the save.

“That’s what happens when you don’t take accountability individually,” Nylen said. “There’s not much else to that.”

The Terriers will now turn their attention to Harvard University (3-3-2), who they will play on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Jordan Field.