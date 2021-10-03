Unpacking the Desire for Prestige | Is It OK If I Record?

As Sarah and Angela continue to explore why prestige is so desirable, the two reflect on how their high school experiences shaped their initial attitudes toward college — causing them to place more value on certain name-brand universities, for example. How do toxic environments, societal expectations and self-centered assumptions contribute to the narrow-minded judgments we, and so many others, subconsciously made (or still make) about others?

Click here to stream this episode of “Is It OK If I Record?” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

Music:

Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/