Should music festivals be happening right now?

Many things we used to do before the pandemic without question have been brought into a new light for me.

For example, bowling — sharing shoes, putting your fingers into greasy holes, eating with hands in a public setting, using those same hands to handle the same balls. Yuck.

What I once considered a fun activity with friends has turned into one of the most unsanitary processes I can think of, and I think many would agree.

Yet, my brother returned from a competitive night of bowling with his friends on a weekday, only to report the alleys were packed to the point where they had to wait in line. He complained about his wait, questioning whether everyone really needed to be bowling right now. I called him a hypocrite.

Despite COVID-19 approaching its second birthday, not much has changed besides the addition of a new Delta variant. Yes, we’re vaccinated — though at much lower rates nationally than I expected. Wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing are all still highly recommended as life returns to somewhat normal — including the return of the activities we once enjoyed.

Concerts and music festivals are among the favorite pastimes of many people, which is why the cancellation of music festivals and concerts in 2020 devastated the public. A year later, live music venues across the country are welcoming many excited guests.

Three weeks into the semester and my social media has already been flooded with Instagram posts, stories and Snapchats of people from the unbelievably large crowds at musical festivals and concerts. Having been on lockdown at home in the past, seeing an audience number with that many zeroes makes me feel almost claustrophobic. And, the actual images from some of these music festivals have downright made my skin crawl.

Just like our local bowling alley required my brother and his friends to wear masks and disinfect the bowling balls after they left, there have been changes made to the scene. This year, music festivals, such as The Governor’s Ball at Citi Field in Queens, have mandated either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry. At some venues or on some tours, masks have been mandated as well.

However, I find it hard to believe that COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask-wearing, were being strictly enforced all the time, solely because of the sheer number of people in attendance.

Speaking of attendance, Harry Styles has sold out tickets for many locations of his “Love on Tour” concerts as one of the artists to return to their fans this year in person. However, he has been receiving backlash for doing the “Whale Blow” — the singer’s well-known move where he spits out his water into the air — at the concert, where his fans stand packed below. He then throws his used bottle into the crowd, causing a frenzy.

I think the action itself is a little bit unhygienic to begin with, and I appreciate that even his fans have taken to the internet to tell him that maybe this is the right time to skip his whale impersonation.

I think if I asked most people if the concert was worth it, they’d answer yes. Because who wouldn’t want to see Harry Styles live, even if it cost them a little cough? But even if it doesn’t affect you personally, you could be affecting others and be putting them at risk.

As someone who was contact-traced for COVID-19 twice already this semester — doing nothing but going to class and club meetings — I have felt now more than ever that the vaccine has not made us completely immune at all. If anything, I feel more at risk now than last year, even after the double dose of Pfizer.

I think everyone — including myself — loves that life is slowly returning, and nothing makes me feel more alive than music. We’re all sick of this pandemic conversation and would love nothing more than to be with friends, screaming the lyrics to our favorite artist in a cute outfit. But as I hear that one more distant family member of a friend has become severely ill or died from COVID-19 as people pack into stadiums like sardines, I do think we have to ask an important question: Does everyone really need to be enjoying live music right now?