COVID-19 or the Freshman Plague? My chaotic experience testing positive

By Payton Renegar

I woke up in a raging coughing fit.

It was Friday morning, and I was ready to get the day over with, slipping into the comfort of knowing that I had two days to rest before returning to the fast-paced world that comes with attending a top school in Boston.

I had the sniffles the day before, but I thought to myself, “it’s just the freshman plague, right?”

From my point of view, the ‘freshman plague’ seems to be ferociously bombarding nearly everyone living on West Campus. In the bathrooms, dining halls, and lecture halls, you can hear stifled coughs or, for the brave, absolute hacking.

Feeling ill, I attempted not to think about it, terrified to miss class. I go to the dining hall to get breakfast before I trek to my 9 a.m. writing course on Bay State road.

With the inability to attend class remotely through Zoom, students feel pressured to keep up with the rigorous coursework if they need to take a sick day.

Pouring out an iced coffee, thoughts and tasks raced through my mind at what seemed like a hundred miles a minute, trying to establish what I needed to get done for the day. As I took a sip of my drink, something was different.

I tasted absolutely nothing.

Panic — as if someone fired a gun — spread throughout my body as I jolted out of my chair and ran haphazardly back to my room to await a call from Student Health Services.

Anxiously anticipating the call, I attempted to manifest that I do not have COVID-19 — fearing isolating myself from class would be detrimental because I want to thrive in my coursework.

I finally heard the phone ring. As I picked up and confirmed my birth date, all I heard was “quarantine housing.” I disassociated with the world entirely, thinking, “this cannot be real.” Moving to that quarantine housing was a blur.

Time moved at an alarming rate as I settled into my temporary home. After what seemed like minutes in isolation when it was already a whole day, I received a call on Sunday from Student Health Services. The dissociation occurred again as I heard the words “you tested positive.” Thoughts in my mind tried to outrace one another as I broke down, tears streaming across my suddenly puffed-up face.

I tested negative twice during the week prior, but the third time was the charm. Cue the stages of grief.

The first was denial. I thought to myself, ‘No way, they have the wrong test. I don’t have COVID-19. I was safe!’ Confusion poured over me as I tried to devise a plan to not fall behind during the 10 days I couldn’t attend lectures or discussions. Step two occurred after some thinking — which you do a lot of when you live in isolation. I was angry. I was not resentful to others for potentially giving me the virus. I was irate at myself — furious that I could have given it to someone else. Thinking that I should have done something different. Wishing that I could change the outcome for myself and others around me who would soon be labeled “close contacts.”

After thinking some more, I dove into the acceptance stage.

As I currently sit in isolation, I know that my situation is not ideal for anyone. But there’s nothing different I could have done. I turn to the people at Student Health Services, quarantine housing, and my professors. They are here to support students every step of the way, despite their difficult job to ensure student success while following the administration’s rigid guidelines.

This horrible situation has taught me that at Boston University, I have professors, mentors, healthcare professionals and friends who will stand behind anyone in need. Regardless of the extra work on their side, the university continues to deny the authority for Zoom for remote attendance to lectures and discussions.

Despite this frustrating struggle, I acknowledge that although Boston University is not perfect. I am in an incredible community that promotes growth in all aspects of life.

I hope the university will quickly acknowledge the extra labor and stress that the professors and students face, navigating the chaotic madness that is COVID-19 while offering support to those affected.