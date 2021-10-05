Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 5, 2021

The Boston Hockey Blog is back for another season of Terrier Hockey Talk! Belle, Caroline and new-staffer James recap the Women’s Hockey team’s sweep of the University of New Hampshire Wildcats and the Men’s team’s exhibition victory over Holy Cross. They look to the depth of these Terrier squads as well as at the new coaches on both teams as they head into a weekend packed with games.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/