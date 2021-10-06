Women’s soccer wins third straight game vs. Yale

The Boston University Terriers (7-5-1, 3-1-0 Patriot League) beat the Yale Bulldogs (1-10-0) 1-0 Tuesday night, with the lone goal coming from senior forward Ashley Raphael for her first goal of the season.

“It was just so exciting because as a team we had so much momentum,” Raphael said. “Everyone was just playing together so well, and I couldn’t have done that without everyone around me.”

Scored in the 86th minute, the goal came off a rebound shot from senior forward Jenna Oldham that went off the top crossbar. The goal came after many minutes of offensive pressure from the Terriers. Throughout the game, the Terriers kept the pressure on the Bulldogs and got 17 shots with nine on goal. Additionally, 25 of the 31 players on the team’s roster played for at least 10 minutes.

During the few minutes left in the game after Raphael’s goal, though, Yale attempted to even the box score with offensive pressure, and junior goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett made a clutch save on a Yale corner kick.

“Everyone put their all into [this game]. We were so overwhelmed because it was such a team effort,” Raphael said.“Coming off this win and a couple before … using it as momentum and fueling the fire, just knowing that we can do this as a team, we can do it all together and keep pushing forward and keep trying to grab wins on Nickerson.”

With her assist on Raphael’s goal, Oldham leads the team with 14 points. Earlier this week, she was awarded Patriot League weekly honors for scoring the lone goal against Patriot League competitor Lehigh University on Oct. 1.

The Terriers continued their defensive success by holding Yale to just one shot in the first half and six in total. Goalkeepers Bennett and freshman Celia Braun split time evenly, and Bennett saved all three of the shots Yale had on goal.

“It’s been alternating halves and alternating starts [for Braun and Bennett]. It’s been the way we’ve been doing it all season. Both of them were helping us win,” head coach Nancy Feldman said. “Right now this rhythm is working. They’re both sharp to play each and every game, and they both have a hand in each and every win.”

This matchup against the Bulldogs marked the beginning of a three-game homestand and concluded non-Patriot League competition. The Terriers look to continue their three-game win streak when they compete against American University (5-5-1, 2-1-1 PL) on Saturday afternoon at Nickerson Field.

“All we’re focused on is Saturday and getting three points. We’re going to celebrate our seniors as a second priority. First priority is … keep on collecting points,” Feldman said. “Right now it’s all about just collecting three points off of American.”