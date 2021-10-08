East to West: Oct. 8, 2021

Three day weekend! Today on East to West, we cover allegations against BU Orientation Director Shiney James, StuGov’s approval of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Act, plans for Interstate 90’s renovation and more.
Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Mia Parker, Taylor Hawthorne
WRITTEN BY: Sophie Jin, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Veronica Thompson
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Cameron Morsberger, Colbi Edmonds, Anna Vidergar, Phil London, and Taylor Brokesh
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Oct. 8, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.