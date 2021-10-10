It’s Taxing Being the Only Indigenous Voice in the Newsroom (feat. McKenzie Allen-Charmley) | Is It OK If I Record?

Broadcast journalist McKenzie Allen-Charmley, who is Dena’ina Athabaskan from the Tribal Village of Eklutna, joins IIOIIR this week to share insights on what it’s like serving as the sole newsroom representation of America’s many Native communities. Oftentimes, it forces her to take on extra burdens to ensure accurate representation. Plus, is reporting to amplify marginalized voices advocacy journalism… or just plain responsible?

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

