Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 12, 2021

In this week’s episode of Terrier Hockey Talk, the Boston Hockey Blog analyzes the Friday victories and Saturday losses for both Terrier Hockey teams. Belle and Caroline also take a deep dive into the status of men’s team head coach Albie O’Connell at the final year of his contract, as well as provide their outlooks for this upcoming weekend’s games.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

