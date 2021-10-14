Women’s soccer shuts out Holy Cross in fifth straight win

The Boston University women’s soccer team defeated the College of the Holy Cross by 3-0 on Nickerson Field Wednesday evening. The Terriers (9-5-1, 5-1 Patriot League) had 14 shots against the Crusaders (1-12-1, 0-5-1 PL) while only allowing six.

“We had a lot of chances to combine, and Holy Cross also played a lot of our style as well,” junior forward Marli Rajacich said. “They’re very possession-based, so it was a really good chance for us to kind of shine through.”

Thirty-three minutes into the game, the Terriers struck first with a goal from senior forward Amy Thompson after some quick passes with junior midfielder Sophia Woodland. The second goal, scored in the 52nd minute, resulted from a centering kick by sophomore forward Abigail McNulty that freshman forward Morgan Fagan headed into the net for her second goal of the year. To round out the scoring, Rajacich scored her first collegiate goal off a pass from McNulty in the 74th minute.

“Morgan [Fagan] had a great game. Geo [Pereira] makes us go. Amy [Thompson]’s a finisher. Marli [Rajacich] got her first goal,” head coach Nancy Feldman said of her forwards’ play during Wednesday’s matchup.

Even though the box score shows the success of the forwards, plays made by the midfielders and defenders created opportunities for the forwards and also kept the Crusaders away from the net. Additionally, the Terrier goalkeepers, freshman Celia Braun and junior Gretchen Bennett, have not allowed a goal since their 3-1 win against Navy on Sept. 25 and continued that streak against the Crusaders.

“The back line, the midfielders are the heart and soul of your team,” Feldman said. “They’re doing a lot of the dirty work that doesn’t get noticed.”

Currently sitting atop the Patriot League standings with 15 conference points, the Terriers will visit the Bucknell Bison (7-6-2, 4-1-1 PL) on Saturday afternoon. Following Saturday’s matchup, the Terriers will play twice more in the regular season, once home against Loyola University Maryland (6-5-3, 3-1-2 PL) on Oct. 23 and once away against Army West Point (5-6-3, 2-2-2 PL) on Oct 27.

“We’re starting to play a style and imprinting how we want the game to go as best we can. You see the hard work pay off from training,” Feldman said. “They are amazingly positive, they put a lot of enjoyment and passion [into the game].”