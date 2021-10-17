A Profession Is Not A Personality | Is It OK If I Record?

This week, Sarah and Angela react to an Atlantic column by Arthur C. Brooks titled, “A profession is not a personality.” The article feels like a much-needed callout of the workaholism ingrained in American culture, and the two recovering productivity addicts reflect on some of the points that hit them hardest.

