East to West: Oct. 18, 2021

Technology is making an impact on climate change! Today on East to West, we cover CleanTech Club’s new green initiatives, Diversity and Inclusion Discussion history of disability movement, the first televised Boston mayoral debate and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Katrina Liu, Jit Ping Lee, Bailey Salimes

WRITTEN BY: Cici Yu

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Lindsay Shachnow, Kendall Richards, Claire Zhang, Phil London

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Passage by Edoy

Link: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Edoy/progression/passage-1

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Oct. 18, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.